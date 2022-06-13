English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

    "Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir," the officials said.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
    CRPF_Soldiers_BSF_Terrorist_pulwama

    CRPF_Soldiers_BSF_Terrorist_pulwama

    Security forces have killed 100 terrorists in Kashmir during counter insurgency operations since the beginning of this year with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit bearing the maximum brunt as it lost 63 cadres, officials said here on Monday.

    "Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir," the officials said.

    They said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year. "Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days," the officials said.

    While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), they said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Kashmir #Terrorism #terrorists
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.