100% second dose vaccination in Himachal Pradesh by November: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh, the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, will achieve 100 percent second dose vaccination by November, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The second dose has already been administered to 17.92 lakh people, Thakur said on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the people of the state virtually on achieving the first dose target.

Himachal Pradesh has administered the first jab to 88,000 more people than the target of 54.30 lakh, Thakur told the media soon after the prime minister's address.

Thakur said the state government also vaccinated migrant labourers and tourists, and thanked Asha workers, panchayat representatives, Anganwadi workers and healthcare providers for their efforts.

Thakur said these key workers walked 11 to 22 kms on foot in remote areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Dodra Kwar in Shimla district to administer the vaccine against coronavirus.

The CM said the state government used helicopter in Bhara Bhangal area of Kangra district to aid the vaccination exercise.

To a query, Thakur said the state government is fully ready to tackle a probable third wave.

The state’s health infrastructure was already being augmented with the bed capacity increased to 5,000 from just 1,200. The number of oxygen plants are being raised to 28 from just two, he added.