MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

100% second dose vaccination in Himachal Pradesh by November: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The second dose has already been administered to 17.92 lakh people, Thakur said on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the people of the state virtually on achieving the first dose target.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Himachal Pradesh, the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, will achieve 100 percent second dose vaccination by November, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The second dose has already been administered to 17.92 lakh people, Thakur said on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the people of the state virtually on achieving the first dose target.

Himachal Pradesh has administered the first jab to 88,000 more people than the target of 54.30 lakh, Thakur told the media soon after the prime minister's address.

Thakur said the state government also vaccinated migrant labourers and tourists, and thanked Asha workers, panchayat representatives, Anganwadi workers and healthcare providers for their efforts.

Thakur said these key workers walked 11 to 22 kms on foot in remote areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Dodra Kwar in Shimla district to administer the vaccine against coronavirus.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

The CM said the state government used helicopter in Bhara Bhangal area of Kangra district to aid the vaccination exercise.

To a query, Thakur said the state government is fully ready to tackle a probable third wave.

The state’s health infrastructure was already being augmented with the bed capacity increased to 5,000 from just 1,200. The number of oxygen plants are being raised to 28 from just two, he added.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Jai Ram Thakur #vaccination
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.