100% rail network in Haryana electrified; PM says many benefits will come with this accomplishment

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Haryana on Thursday on the completion of 100 per cent electrification of railway network in the state, saying many benefits will come with this accomplishment.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier informed in a tweet about it. Lauding the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, ”Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment.”

The Haryana government said in a statement that the state has ”attained new heights” with the successful completion of 100 per cent electrification of the railway network in the state. On behalf of the people of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the railway minister.

He said Haryana is consistently moving on the path of development under the visionary leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi. He said 100 per cent railway electrification in the state would greatly benefit the citizens.