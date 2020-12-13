100 people to be vaccinated per session, says Centre's new SOP on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

Only 100 people are likely to get vaccinated per "session" against COVID-19, once the vaccine becomes available per a new set of guidelines issued by the Centre on December 12.

The government has also said that the “beneficiaries” may go up to 200, if logistics allow.

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (Government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India," the Health Ministry's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) read.

"One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk populations may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams," it added.

The Centre has announced its decision to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in later stage. In addition, the government explained that due to limitations, around 13-14 people will be administered the vaccine in an hour and up to 100 people in a day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The SOP also explains that each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and one for waiting, one for vaccination, and one for observation.