100 people to be vaccinated per session, says Centre's new SOP on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Centre has announced its decision to use community halls and makeshift tents for the purpose of vaccination in later stage. In addition, the government explained that due to limitations, around 13-14 people will be administered the vaccine in an hour and up to 100 people in a day.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 08:04 PM IST
Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

Only 100 people are likely to get vaccinated per "session" against COVID-19, once the vaccine becomes available per a new set of guidelines issued by the Centre on December 12.

The government has also said that the “beneficiaries” may go up to 200, if logistics allow.

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (Government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The NEGVAC guides on all aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in India," the Health Ministry's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) read.

"One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk populations may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams," it added.

The SOP also explains that each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including a security guard, and one for waiting, one for vaccination, and one for observation.
TAGS: #COVID-19 vaccine #Health Ministry
first published: Dec 13, 2020 07:23 pm

