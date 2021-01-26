MARKET NEWS

100% FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, expressway from today

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identification technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The toll payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Four-wheelers should have compulsory FasTags: From January 1, 2021, all four-wheelers should have FasTags, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification issued. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended for this. FASTag will be mandatory for four-wheelers or M&N category of vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Four-wheelers should have compulsory FasTags: From January 1, 2021, all four-wheelers should have FasTags, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification issued. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended for this. FASTag will be mandatory for four-wheelers or M&N category of vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017. (Image: Moneycontrol)

At toll plazas on the Bandra- Worli Sea Link in the metropolis and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 100 percent FASTag system will be implemented from January 26, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said.

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identification technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The toll payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

In a press release, MSRDC said motorists would have to pay double the amount of toll if their vehicles, without FASTag or a blacklisted tag, enter in the lane dedicated for FASTag-enabled vehicles.

According to the state-run transport body, all lanes will be facilitated with FASTag on these two high-speed roads.

"However, there will be some hybrid lanes at toll plazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where they can pay toll using cash, but they will have to buy FASTag from stalls there," said Vijay Waghmare, joint director of MSRDC.

Earlier in January, the MSRDC hadlaunched a 5 per cent cashback scheme on payment of toll through FASTag.

The scheme is applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVs, for a limited period.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 26, 2021 08:06 am

