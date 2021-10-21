100 crore COVID-19 vaccines: These Indian states administered the most doses

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has now administered more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses since it began its vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. India accounts for about 15 percent of the total vaccine doses administered worldwide as of October 21.

It has taken India 278 days to administer a total of 1 billion vaccine doses. Health and policy experts say that achieving the one-crore-mark is a remarkable feat, given the size of the country and its population.

While about 30 percent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated, 44 percent of those above 18 years have received their first dose.

India’s pace of daily vaccination has dropped over the past few weeks, after scaling in September, data show. The seven-day daily average of vaccinations now stands at around 3.7 million doses compared to over 9.35 million doses on September 24.

India administered a record 25 million plus vaccine doses in 24 hours, the highest in a single day on September 18, as per the official update. On June 28, India had overtaken the USA in administering the total COVID vaccine doses, despite starting a month late.

From the World’s largest vaccination drive to the World’s first-ever DNA based COVID-19 vaccine, New India continues to set new milestones! #VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/2nyyQqlsKL

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 21, 2021

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most over 122 million doses, followed by Maharashtra (93 million) and West Bengal (68 million).