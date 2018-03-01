App
Feb 24, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

10 years of UPA rule saw best decadal growth: Chidambaram claims

Chidambaram, who served as the finance and home minister in the UPA government, wrote on Twitter, "For participants in the Global Business Summit: best decadal growth was under the UPA government between 2004 and 2014."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader P Chidambaram today claimed that the participants of a business meet have opined that the 10 years of the UPA rule saw the best decadal growth, and the Gross Domestic Product in current prices increased four times in rupee terms.

"In 10 years, the GDP in current prices increased THREE times in dollar terms," he tweeted. The summit was organised by The Economic Times and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Chidambaram, however, did not elaborate who all praised the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

