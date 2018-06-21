10 warehouses gutted in fire in Thane

A fire destroyed at least 10 warehouses, where tyres and rags were stored, in the Mumbra township here in the wee hours today, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 4 am in one of the godowns on Khardi road and spread rapidly engulfing nine other warehouses located in the vicinity, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The old and worn-out clothes, rubber tyres and other material kept in the godowns aggravated the blaze.

Three scooters parked in the area were also charred, he said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and managed douse the flames, the official said, adding that the cooling operation was underway.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.