10 'Swachh Iconic Places' added to phase 3 of Swachh Bharat Mission

The government today added ten Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) under phase III of its flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Mission.

Raghavendra Swamy Temple (Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh), Hazardwari Palac (Murshidabad, West Bengal), Brahma Sarovar Temple (Kurukshetra, Haryana), Vidur Kuti (Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh), Mana village (Chamoli, Uttarakhand), Pangong Lake (Leh-Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir), Nagvasuki Temple (Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh), Ima Keithal/market (Imphal, Manipur), Sabarimala Temple (Kerala) and Kanvashram (Uttarakhand) have been taken up under Phase III of the flagship project of Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) of the Swachh Bharat Mission, an official statement said.

These sites have joined the 20 iconic places selected under Phase I and II where special sanitation work is underway.

The iconic places included in Phase I of the project in 2016 include Ajmer Sharif Dargah, CST Mumbai, Golden Temple, Kamakhya Temple, Maikarnika Ghat, Meenakshi Temple, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shree Jagannath Temple, The Taj Mahal and Tirupati Temple.

The Phase II launched in November, 2017 included Gangotri, Yamunotri, Mahakaleshwar Temple, Charminar, Convent and Church of St Francis of Assissi, Kalady, Gommateswara, Baidyanath Dham, Gaya Tirth and Somnath temple.

The SIP project envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being coordinated by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation with the support of state governments and local administration.

A consultation is in process for finalising the PSUs/corporates for extending support to the new sites as CSR partners, the statement said.

Speaking at the launch of the third phase of the project in Mana village in Uttarakhand, Parameswaran Iyer, secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said under the scheme, the government would take up initiatives like improved sewage infrastructure, drainage facilities, installation of sewage treatment plant (STP), improved sanitation facilities and water vending machines (Water ATMs).

He added that solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) set-up, structure restoration, roads maintenance, lighting arrangements, beautification of parks, better transport facilities in approach and access areas will also be taken up at the main sites.