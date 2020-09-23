10 states contributing 75% of active cases suggest COVID-19 still limited in spread: Centre

India has reported large outbreaks of COVID-19 in certain districts and only 10 states are currently contributing to 75 percent of the active cases in the country, which suggests that coronavirus is still limited in its spread, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha on whether there is community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said the current phase of the pandemic in India is on multiple trajectories across urban and semi-urban areas of the country.

The epidemic curve of any pandemic goes through an ascending, peaking and descending phase, he said.

"India has reported large outbreaks in certain districts indicating the spread of infection in those districts. Only 10 states are currently contributing to 75 percent of active cases in the country, which suggests that COVID is still limited in spread," the minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population among similarly affected countries.

This is further corroborated by the fact that the nationwide sero-prevalence for COVID-19 conducted in May 2020, was found to be less than 1 percent, Choubey said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The top 10 states with most active cases as on September 20 are Maharashtra 2,97,866 (29.47 percent), Karnataka 98,583 (9.75 percent), Andhra Pradesh 81,763 (8.09 percent), Uttar Pradesh 66,874 ( 6.62 percent), Tamil Nadu 46,453 (4.60 percent), Kerala 37,535 (3.71 percent), Chhattisgarh 37,489 (3.71 percent), Odisha 33,202 (3.28 percent), Delhi 32,064 (3.17 percent) and Telangana 30,573 (3.02 percent), the minister said.

The Government of India has adopted a containment strategy for containing the spread of COVID-19 by suppressing and breaking the cycle of transmission in the country, Choubey said.

Elaborating on that, he said containment plans envisage a strategy of breaking the chain of transmission by defining containment and buffer zones, applying strict perimeter control, intensive active house-to-house search for cases and contacts, isolation and testing of suspected cases and high-risk contacts and quarantine of high-risk contacts among others.

In all public health institutions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 tests such as RT-PCR, Truenat, CBNAAT and rapid-antigen are done free of cost.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also provided COVID-19 testing reagents to all states and union territories free of cost.

"As health is a state subject, the Ministry of Health has also written to all states/UTs to negotiate with private laboratories and fix up mutually agreeable prices for samples being sent by the government and also for private individuals desirous of testing by these laboratories,” the minister underlined.