App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

10 NDRF teams deployed as cyclonic storm approaches: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The impending cyclonic storm, which might turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm', could pose challenges for Maharashtra which is already battling a steep surge in coronavirus cases, during relief and rescue operations involving many people.

PTI
File image
File image

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which is likely to hit the west coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

The impending cyclonic storm, which might turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm', could pose challenges for Maharashtra which is already battling a steep surge in coronavirus cases, during relief and rescue operations involving many people.

"Out of the 16 NDRF units, 10 have been deployed for rescue operation during the cyclone, and 6 SDRF units are in reserve," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a graphic shared on Twitter.

Close

It said precautions will be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering prevalence of COVID-19.

related news

As of June 1, Maharashtra reported more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases, including 41,099 from Mumbai, the highest in the country.

Elaborating on the government's preparedness for the approaching cyclonic storm, the CMO tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtra's Raigad), on June 3 as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph and bring in very heavy rains.

The IMD said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Thackeray's office said those staying in 'kuccha' houses are being moved to safer places.

"Slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly those living in low-lying areas, have been instructed to evacuate," it said.

It also said non-COVID hospitals are being made available.

The state government is also taking measures to prevent power outages and is also taking precautions in chemical industries and the nuclear power plant in Palghar and Raigad districts.

"Teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that will be caused by tree falls, landslides and heavy rainfall," the CMO said.

The control room at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) is operational round the clock and instructions have been given to the Army, Air Force, Navy and the IMD to ensure coordination, Thackeray's office said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Nisarga #India #Maharashtra #NDRF #Uddhav Thackeray #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Charts | COVID-19 impact on global trade, education and crime

In Charts | COVID-19 impact on global trade, education and crime

Coronavirus pandemic: MHA eases visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India

Coronavirus pandemic: MHA eases visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India

Social distancing delay by one day may lead to coronavirus spreading for 2.4 extra days: Study

Social distancing delay by one day may lead to coronavirus spreading for 2.4 extra days: Study

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.