you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 most expensive housing locations in India; South Mumbai's Tardeo takes top spot

The top three spots on the list are occupied by locations in Mumbai, with South Mumbai's Tardeo being listed as the most expensive location for prospective homebuyers, followed by Worli and Mahalaxmi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The list compiles the top 10 most expensive residential location in the primary residential real estate market, as per a report by real estate services company ANAROCK.
1/11

The list includes the top 10 most expensive residential location in the primary residential real estate market, as per a report by real estate services company ANAROCK.

10| Alipore, Kolkata - Rs 11,800 per sq ft (Image: ANI)

10| Alipore, Kolkata - Rs 11,800 per sq ft (Image: ANI)
2/11

10 | Alipore, Kolkata - Rs 11,800 per sq ft (Image: ANI)

9 | Golf Course Road, Gurugram - Rs 12,500 per sq ft (Reuters)
3/11

8 | Golf Course Road, Gurugram - Rs 12,500 per sq ft (Reuters)

8| Koregaon Park, Pune - Rs 12,500 per sq ft (Image: wikimedia commons)
4/11

8 | Koregaon Park, Pune - Rs 12,500 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 | Anna Nagar, Chennai - Rs 13,000 per sq ft (Image: Reuters)
5/11

7 | Anna Nagar, Chennai - Rs 13,000 per sq ft (Image: Reuters)

6| Karol Bagh, New Delhi - Rs 13,500 per sq ft (Image: Reuters)
6/11

6 | Karol Bagh, New Delhi - Rs 13,500 per sq ft (Image: Reuters)

5| Egmore, Chennai - Rs Rs 15,100 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
7/11

5 | Egmore, Chennai - Rs Rs 15,100 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4| Nungambakkam, Chennai - Rs 18,000 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
8/11

4 | Nungambakkam, Chennai - Rs 18,000 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3| Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- Rs 40,000 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
9/11

3| Mahalaxmi, Mumbai- Rs 40,000 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 | Worli, Mumbai - Rs 41,500 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
10/11

2 | Worli, Mumbai - Rs 41,500 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1 | Tardeo, South Mumbai - Rs 56,200 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
11/11

1 | Tardeo, Mumbai - Rs 56,200 per sq ft (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate #Slideshow

