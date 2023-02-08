10 Indians stuck in remote areas of quake-hit Turkiye, but safe: MEA

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkiye but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkiye are relatively safe.

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkiye in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.

PTI