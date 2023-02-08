 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

10 Indians stuck in remote areas of quake-hit Turkiye, but safe: MEA

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

MEA Sanjay Verma said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkiye but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkiye are relatively safe.

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkiye in four military transport aircraft.