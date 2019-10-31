10 Indian states that have the highest number of crimes against women

Overall, 3,59,849 crimes were reported against women across the country. Here is a list of the 10 states where the number of crimes were highest. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 As per the Crime in India Report 2017 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,59,849 crimes were reported against women across the country. Here is a list of the 10 states where the number of crimes were highest. A majority of the cases were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, kidnapping and abduction of women and rape. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 No 10 | Bihar | No of cases reported - 14,711 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Telangana | Number of cases reported - 17,521 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Andhra Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 17,909 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Odisha | Number of cases reported - 20,098 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Assam | Number of case reported - 23,082 (Image: pixabay) 7/11 No 5 | Rajasthan | Number of cases reported - 25,993 (Image: pixabay) 8/11 No 4 | Madhya Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 29,788 (Image: pixabay) 9/11 No 3 | West Bengal | Number of cases reported - 30,992 (Image: pixabay) 10/11 No 2 | Maharashtra | Number of cases reported - 31,979 (Image: pixabay) 11/11 No 1 | Uttar Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 56,011 (Image: pixabay) First Published on Oct 31, 2019 07:56 am