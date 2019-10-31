10 Indian states that have the highest number of crimes against women

As per the Crime in India Report 2017 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,59,849 crimes were reported against women across the country. Here is a list of the 10 states where the number of crimes were highest. A majority of the cases were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, kidnapping and abduction of women and rape. (Image: Moneycontrol)