App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 Indian states that have the highest number of crimes against women

Overall, 3,59,849 crimes were reported against women across the country. Here is a list of the 10 states where the number of crimes were highest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As per the Crime in India Report 2017 released by the national Crime Records Bureau after a dealy of almost two years, 3,59,849 crimes against women were reported across the country.
1/11

As per the Crime in India Report 2017 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,59,849 crimes were reported against women across the country. Here is a list of the 10 states where the number of crimes were highest. A majority of the cases were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, kidnapping and abduction of women and rape. (Image: Moneycontrol)

10| Bihar- 14,711 (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | Bihar | No of cases reported - 14,711 (Image: Reuters)

9| Telangana- 17,521 (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Telangana | Number of cases reported - 17,521 (Image: Reuters)

8| Andhra Pradesh- 17,909 (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Andhra Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 17,909 (Image: Reuters)

7| Odisha- 20,098 (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Odisha | Number of cases reported - 20,098 (Image: Reuters)

6| Assam- 23,082 (Image: pixabay)
6/11

No 6 | Assam | Number of case reported - 23,082 (Image: pixabay)

5| Rajasthan- 25,993 (Image: pixabay)
7/11

No 5 | Rajasthan | Number of cases reported - 25,993 (Image: pixabay)

4| Madhya Pradesh- 29,788 (Image: pixabay)
8/11

No 4 | Madhya Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 29,788 (Image: pixabay)

3| West Bengal- 30,992 (Image: pixabay)
9/11

No 3 | West Bengal | Number of cases reported - 30,992 (Image: pixabay)

2| Maharashtra- 31,979 (Image: pixabay)
10/11

No 2 | Maharashtra | Number of cases reported - 31,979 (Image: pixabay)

1| Uttar Pradesh- 56,011 (Image: pixabay)
11/11

No 1 | Uttar Pradesh | Number of cases reported - 56,011 (Image: pixabay)

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Crime in India Report 2017 #India #National Crime Records Bureau

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.