Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 held from 2 boats off Mumbai coast with US dollars, drugs

The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnel on December 10 and the Yellow Gate police were called in after a check found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics on board

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Ten people were held from two fishing boats some 300 miles off the Mumbai coast and US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics were seized from them, an official said on December 14.

The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnel on December 10 and the Yellow Gate police were called in after a check found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics on board, he said.

"All 10 sailors on board are Indians. Apart from US currency, we recovered a pouch containing cannabis. We have registered a case under the IPC as well as Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985," he said.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Crime #India

