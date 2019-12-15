10 held from 2 boats off Mumbai coast with US dollars, drugs

The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnel on December 10 and the Yellow Gate police were called in after a check found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics on board
Ten people were held from two fishing boats some 300 miles off the Mumbai coast and US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics were seized from them, an official said on December 14.
The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnel on December 10 and the Yellow Gate police were called in after a check found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics on board, he said."All 10 sailors on board are Indians. Apart from US currency, we recovered a pouch containing cannabis. We have registered a case under the IPC as well as Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985," he said.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 15, 2019 09:20 am