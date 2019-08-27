10 get double life sentence in Kevin Joseph honour killing case: All you need to know

A sessions court in Kerala on August 27 awarded double life imprisonment to 10 people for the honour killing of a 23-year-old Dalit Christian man Kevin P Joseph, in 2018. The killing had triggered widespread protests across the state.

The Principal Sessions Court on August 22 had observed that Joseph’s murder, involving his wife's relatives, was a case of honour killing.

Here’s all you need to know about the case:

The sentence

As many as 10 of the total 14 accused have been found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and Section 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

They have been awarded double life term in the case.

Three people, including prime accused Syaanu Chacko, Joseph’s brother-in-law, were also convicted under IPC Section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy).

Four people, including Joseph’s father-in-law Chacko, were acquitted for want of evidence.

The case

The death of Joseph, who was abducted along with a relative from Kerala’s Mannanam, had sparked protests in the state.

Joseph’s family had alleged that he died due to police laxity as they refused to conduct an investigation on the basis of his wife's complaint.

His body was found on May 28, 2018 in a stream in Chaliyakkara, Kollam district.

The couple had married at a registrar's office in Ettumanoor against the wishes of her family.