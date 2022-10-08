English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    10 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire in Maharashtra

    The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Ten persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, police said.

    The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

    The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

    The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

    Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bus Accident #Maharashtra
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 08:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.