10-day farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh concludes peacefully

The 10-day-long peaceful strike organized by farmers in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Sunday with no unexpected incidents reported from any part of the state. The farmers, however, said this agitation was only a phase that had ended, Hindustan Times reported.

Agriculture and related issues are turning into major electoral issues in the state, which is going to polls later this year. Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently visited Mandsaur on June 6 and promised to fulfil the two demand of the farmers on strike for 10 days.

His first commitment was to waive farm loans in 10 days if his party comes to power in the state. He insisted that the Congress government would act against those responsible in the case of six people shot in police firing last year during a farmer’s agitation.

Recent surveys conducted in the state have shown people’s grief with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, and have even predicted a major drop in BJP’s seat share in the upcoming polls.

In Bhopal’s Misrod area, a farmers’ union, Bharatiya Kisan Union, performed a ‘havan’ to pray for good sense on part of the government, and motivate the state to address farmers’ grievances.

To show their protest regarding abysmal prices of agricultural produce in the state, the farmers also fed vegetables to cows.

The government is no longer for the farmers, according to the union’s state general secretary, Anil Yadav. Therefore, the farmers performed the religious ritual of tonsuring their heads on the last day of the strike.

Yadav told HT, “Instead of the state government working to protect the interest of the farmers, it is working against farmers and adopting anti-farmer policies. It’s just a phase of agitation which is over. We will think of the future course of action.”

National president of the Kisan Kranti Sena, Hardik Patel, was in Indore recently, where he criticized CM Chouhan’s statement about the farmer’s agitation being a flop. “Is the farmers’ agitation a success in the CM’s eyes only when there is a chaotic scene?” he asked.

When farmers took to the streets to voice their demands, Chouhan labelled them as Congressmen, Patel said, even though the CM calls himself a farmer’s son.