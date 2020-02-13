App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 arrested in connection with molestation of students at all-women Gargi College’s fest

The accused are between 18 and 25 years of age, police has said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Ten people were arrested on February 12 in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College in New Delhi last week, police said.

The accused are between 18 and 25 years of age, they added.

Over 11 police teams were looking into the technical details available and also visiting various sites in NCR to identify the suspects and investigate the case, the police said.

Close

Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, they added.

related news

According to the police, the accused persons were outside the college when the fest was underway.

A senior police official said the accused are students of various colleges in Delhi and NCR areas. They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in, he added.

Police said the accused jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students.

Officials said the investigation was on and more people could be arrested.

Students of Gargi College have been boycotting classes, demanding that the fact finding committee constituted following the incident show its findings.

A case was registered on February 10 at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

A group of men had broken into the institute during the 'Riverie' fest on February 6 and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal. Students and teachers also posted on other social media websites about the incident.

Over 100 students held a protest on February 10 outside Gargi College.

The students had alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men entered.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Police #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.