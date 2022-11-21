 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

10 arrested for conning Japanese company executives in name of ED summons

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

The agency said it was recently informed by a "reputed" foreign company based in Mumbai, Nippon Paints, that its president and director have been summoned to depose before the agency in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation against them.

Representative image

Ten members of an inter-state gang, which allegedly threatened senior executives of a major Japanese paint-making company to cough up Rs 15-20 crore for "settling" a fake ED case, have been arrested by a joint team of the federal agency and the Delhi Police, an official statement said on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also said people should not fall into the trap of such gangsters and check the authenticity of summons issued in the agency's name by scanning a QR code provided on each such document.

The agency said it was recently informed by a "reputed" foreign company based in Mumbai, Nippon Paints, that its president and director have been summoned to depose before the agency in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation against them.

This was done using "forged" summons of the agency, the ED said in its statement.

It was found that an "inter-state gang was active and targeting high profile persons and businessmen of the society and threatening them in the name of ED by sending them forged summons/notices," the agency said.   "The members of the gang (in this case) contacted officers of that company (Nippon Paints) and told them that they have good contacts with some officers of the ED and they could settle the matter for which they demanded Rs 15-20 crore," it said.

"Trap was laid and the members of the gang were asked to come to Delhi for negotiation," the ED said.