10-15 yrs needed to take govt-run schemes to every part of state: Vasundhara Raje

Chief Minster Vasundhara Raje today called for at least two more terms for the BJP in the state, saying five years were not enough to take the government's development projects and farmer support schemes to every corner of the state.

Raje was speaking at the 11th convention of the Akhil Bhartiya Kirad Kshtriya Mahasabha Adhivashan after inaugurating the Dharnidhar Bhawan at the Dharnidhar Garden, in Rangbadi area here. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

"Five years of rule is not sufficient to take the developmental projects and schemes to every noon and corner of the state," Raje said, claiming that at least 10 to 15 years of rule was required, such as in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh, to bring about development.

She said her government had inherited a huge debt from the previous regime, but through skillful management of resources, she was able to usher in progress in just four and a half years, while also reliving farmers from debt.

The state government has given away about Rs 62,000 crore as crop loans to farmers by February 15, and by the end of this year, crop loans would reach nearly Rs 80,000 crore, Raje said.

The interest rate on crop loans has been reduced to 5.5 percent from 12 percent, she added.

Rajasthan has set up a State Agriculture Loan Relief Commission to work for the relief of farmers, Raje said, adding that a committee chaired by Gulabchand Kataria would soon announce measures toward that end.

The state government undertook financial reforms and benefited the state employees by implementing the 7th Pay Commission, she said.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who presided over the convention, referred to Raje as his sister, said Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were closely associated.