1 litre milk mixed with water served to 81 students in UP school under midday meal scheme

A government school in Uttar Pradesh's Chopan block has been accused of mixing one litre of milk in a bucket of water and serving it to 81 children as part of their midday meal.

Officials took cognisance of the matter after a video showing milk being adulterated by Salai Banwa primary school's cook went viral.

The government's Mid-Day Meal Scheme aims to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in the country.

The cook is seen mixing a litre of milk in a bucket full of water in the video clip.

Basic Siksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel said that an inquiry has been ordered and stern action will be taken against those found responsible.