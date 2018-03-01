App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

1 lakh unskilled, unemployed youths to be trained: Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today announced that one lakh unskilled and unemployed youths would be given skill training and connected with self-employment schemes in 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government would also impart skill training to 18,000 orphans, an official release said.

Nursing training colleges would soon be set up in Gumla, Jamtarat, Itki, Chaibasa and Sahibganj, he said after inaugurating a 120-seat Nursing Training College at Chhanho in Ranchi district.

There is immense job potential in the health sector, he said adding that the government was committed to generate employment in other sectors too.

Manufacturing, catering and house keeping training centres would be set up at Barkakana in Ramgarh district Barkakana area, he said.

#Current Affairs #India

