Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

1 killed, 6 injured as under-construction building collapses in Noida

"The labourers were wearing the helmets but were working without a safety harness," the SHO said.

One person was killed and half a dozen more were injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction multi-storey private building collapsed in Sector 94 on October 7, police said.

The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering (temporary fixtures) bringing down six labourers who were working a few floors above the ground, they said.

"One man, who was driving the tractor, died after the fixtures came crashing down on him, while six others suffered injuries and are hospitalised," Amit Kumar Singh, SHO of the Sector 39 police station, under whose jurisdiction the building is located, said.

"The labourers were wearing the helmets but were working without a safety harness," the SHO said, adding that no formal complaint was lodged with the police till the afternoon.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Noida

