    1 killed, 10 hurt as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar

    "At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said.

    PTI
    March 06, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A civilian was killed while at least 10 others, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city here on Sunday, police said.

    "At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said. He said a policeman and 10 civilians received splinter injuries in the explosion.

    The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where a civilian succumbed to the injuries, he added. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 06:11 pm
