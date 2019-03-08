1 in 3 women in India receive sexual, inappropriate calls or SMSes: Truecaller

With people across the world celebrating the International Women's Day on March 8, it is important to note that one in three women in India continues to receive sexual and inappropriate calls or SMSes.

The percentage of women being harassed through calls and SMSes continues to remain high when compared to last year, according to the second edition of Truecaller Insights: Understanding Impact of Harassment, Spam Calls & SMS for Women.

About 52 percent women in India receive calls or SMSes with sexual content once a week, while 45 percent of them receive unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate and sexual content. The figures were higher in 2018 with 78 percent of women were receiving this type of content, and 82 percent receiving unsolicited videos and pictures.

While the statistic has decreased from last year's study, it is early to say whether the decline in figures means the change is happening.

The report, surveyed across key cities, reflects that 74 percent of these calls and texts were anonymous, 23 percent were made by stalkers, and 11 percent were from a person known to them.

The number of harassment calls and texts by stalkers has gone up by 12 percentage points in the last one year. In 2018, 11 percent of such calls and texts were from stalkers.

In Delhi, which is often perceived as the most unsafe city for women and children in India, 28 percent of women received harassment calls and SMSes every week, making it the highest in India.

The report highlights that three-fourths, or 74 percent, of the women took measures against these calls through various means that included blocking numbers, request for do not disturb (DND) activation, shamming on social media and filing complaints with authorities.

To provide a deeper insight to the current rise of harassment, spam and phishing calls to women, Truecaller has also launched the #ItsNotOK campaign to challenge the current status quo of normalising harassment calls and SMSes to women.