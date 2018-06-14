1 Army jawan, 2 terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J&K

Two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district today
"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here.
He added that a jawan also lost his life in the operation.
Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:49 am