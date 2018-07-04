App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

1.64 lakh affordable homes lying vacant across India: Report

The houses were constructed under different urban housing schemes sanctioned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and Rajiv Awas Yojana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 1.64 lakh affordable houses constructed by the government are lying vacant across India with Delhi recording the highest number of low-cost houses being unoccupied, according to an Economic Times report.

Delhi has 36,623 low-cost houses that are vacant, followed by Maharashtra with 35,517 and Telangana with 18,086 houses. Uttar Pradesh has 11,916 affordable houses, which are unoccupied while Andhra Pradesh reports 10,863 such houses. The top five states account for 70 percent of the total low-cost houses that are vacant across the country.

These houses were constructed under different urban housing schemes sanctioned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and Rajiv Awas Yojana.

In 2015, these houses were subsumed under the Modi governmt's 'Housing For All Mission' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The NDA government had set a target of building two crore low-cost houses under four components.

The number of vacant affordable homes has come down to 1.64 lakh in 2018 from 2.5 lakh in May 2014, according to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data. Another 3.04 lakh low-cost houses, sanctioned by the UPA government, were completed in the past three years taking the total number of unoccupied houses to 5.54 lakh.

Most of these houses remained vacant because they were built far away from residential colonies or business centres. The government, however, is trying to allot these houses to people.

"Over the years we have been pushing state governments to allot these houses. Since they have been lying locked for years, new problems are coming up. But we are pursuing the state governments and asking them to allot these houses. In some cases we have also asked them if there are small issues like repair work or missing fitments, anything to be undertaken, they should put in some money and do that,” PMAY-Urban mission director Amrit Abhijat told the paper.

The states have managed to allot 3.9 lakh houses so far, but the ministry still has a huge backlog to clear.

"With the change in dispensation in states – such as Uttar Pradesh – we have been able to push for allotment," a senior ministry official told the paper.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

