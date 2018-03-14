App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.5 crore job aspirants register for 89000 railway posts

The officials said that primary registration of around one-and-a-half crore candidates have been received by the Railway Recruitment Board online for recruitment to various Group C and Group D posts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around one-and-a-half crore people have registered for over 89,000 jobs advertised by the railways last month, officials said today.

The officials said that primary registration of around one-and-a-half crore candidates have been received by the Railway Recruitment Board online for recruitment to various Group C and Group D posts.

The last date for submission of applications is March 31 and applications have been invited for over 89,000 posts — 26,502 vacancies for Group C and 62,907 for Group D.

"Primary registration is done by candidates with their name and address. The next step is application where they fill up other details and pay the fee," a senior official told PTI.

In preliminary registration of RRB application form, candidates have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father's name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018. After releasing the notification for the vacancies, the railways made many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification, after protests by job aspirants in several states.

tags #Current Affairs #India #jobs #railways

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC