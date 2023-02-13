 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

1.12 lakh daily wage earners committed suicide in 2019-21: Govt to Lok Sabha

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said 66,912 housewives, 53,661 self-employed persons, 43,420 salaried persons and 43,385 unemployed persons also committed suicide during the period.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said as many as 35,950 students and 31,839 persons engaged in the farming sector such as cultivators and agricultural labourers also committed suicide in three years -- 2019, 2020 and 2021. (Image: ANI)

A total of 1.12 lakh daily wage earners committed suicide in three years -- 2019 to 2021, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in Lok Sabha on Monday, quoting reports of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Yadav said 66,912 housewives, 53,661 self-employed persons, 43,420 salaried persons and 43,385 unemployed persons also committed suicide during the period.

As many as 35,950 students and 31,839 persons engaged in the farming sector such as cultivators and agricultural labourers also committed suicide in three years -- 2019, 2020 and 2021, he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said that according to the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, the government is mandated to provide social security to workers in the unorganised sector, including daily wage workers, by formulating suitable welfare schemes on matters relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, and any other benefit as may be determined by the central government.