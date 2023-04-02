 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration News: US to allow tourist/business visa holders to apply for jobs

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Plus, Denmark sees 73 percent increase in workers from India, Indians can now get a single-entry 30-day visa-on-arrival for Egypt, and changes to German Skilled Immigration Act have been approved.

Under the new rule, laid-off immigrants with H1-B visa can change their status to B1/B2 (business/tourist) visa within the initial 60-day allowed period, and continue to look for a job. (Representational photo of a US tourist visa issued in 2014. Photo by Alvaro Molinas via Wikimedia Commons)

US to allow tourist/business visa holders to apply for jobs: In a huge shift from its long-term stance of not allowing internationals on B1/B2 visa to seek or pursue employment, the US will now allow B1/B2 visa holders to apply for jobs and appear for interviews.

The B1 visa and B2 visa are temporary, non-immigrant visas that allow the holder to travel to the United States for either business or tourism purposes. The B1 visa covers business trips, while the B2 visa covers tourism, such as vacations or visiting family.

The move comes in the midst of huge layoffs in the US that have affected numerous Indians who live/work in the US on H1-B (work) visa. Under the current rules, laid-off immigrants get 60 days to stay in the country. If they do not find another job or change their visa status, they have to leave the country after 60 days. Usually, there is no grace period after that. However, under the new rule, laid-off immigrants can change their status to B1/B2 within the initial 60-day allowed period. With a B1/B2 visa in hand, they can legally stay in the country for another 60 days during which they can apply for jobs and appear for job interviews.

It is important to note that if the change-of-status request is denied, the individual must leave the US and be admitted in an employment-authorized classification before beginning the new employment.