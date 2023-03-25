 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsImmigration

Immigration news: Canada extends post-graduation work permit for up to 18 months

Preeti Verma Lal
Mar 25, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

From April 6, 2023, international graduates whose Canadian post-graduation work permit (PGWP) has expired or is going to expire soon can apply for an extension of up to 18 months.

About 127,000 PGWPs expire in 2023. However, about 67,000 PGWP holders have already applied for permanent residence and won’t need to extend their work permit through this initiative. (Representational photo: Andre Furtado via Pexels)

International graduates with expired or expiring post-graduation work permits can stay on in Canada for up to 18 months under the country's amended Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWP) rules that allow all international graduates to obtain a work permit while in the country and gain work experience.

According to the new rules, which will come into force from April 6, all international graduates whose PGWP has expired in the first three months of this year and those who were eligible for the 2022 PGWP facilitative measure, will be able to apply for an additional 18-month work permit. Also, those whose work permits have expired will be able to restore their status even if the 90-day restoration procedure has passed.

It may be noted that international graduates are an important source of future permanent residents in Canada. Tens of thousands successfully transition to permanent residence each year, including more than 157,000 in 2021, a record high, and nearly 95,000 in 2022, the second-highest total ever.

At the end of 2022, more than 286,000 international graduates were in Canada with a valid post-graduation work permit. About 127,000 PGWPs expire in 2023, though about 67,000 PGWP holders have already applied for permanent residence and won’t need to extend their work permit through this initiative, according to the Canadian government’s official website.