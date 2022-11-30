Immigration Central | Indians, the UK welcomes young professionals, the US will make tourists wait till 2025 while Germany relaxes rules

UK to issue 3,000 visas every year to young Indian professionals:

Beginning early 2023, the United Kingdom will grant 3,000 visas to Indian nationals aged between 18 and 30 years, those who hold a degree, enabling them to live and work in the UK for a maximum of two years. The reciprocal scheme will also involve British nationals living and working in India.

India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme.

The scheme was launched by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) that was signed last year.

The UK is currently facing huge labour shortages, especially in sectors including hospitality, construction, and manufacturing.

According to the United Kingdom Immigration Statistics, Indian nationals now represent 28 per cent of all visitors visas granted. In June this year, nearly 118,000 Indian students were granted visas, which is an 89 per cent increase year on year. India has overtaken China as the main country of origin for students in the UK.

First-timers to wait three years for US Tourist Visa appointment: In what seems like an unending wait, first-timers applying for business (B-1) and tourist (B-2) visas and others who don’t qualify for an interview waiver in India might have to wait until the end of 2025 to get an interview appointment. According to the US State Department, the current waiting period for first-time applicants for B1/B2 tourist visas, which require an interview, is the highest in Mumbai at 999 days, followed by Hyderabad (994 days), Delhi (961 days), Chennai (948), and Kolkata (904). This is in stark contrast to the global median wait time for an interview appointment for B1/B2 is under two months as of November 2022, according to the US State Department. As part of the visa process, the Department of State (DOS) requires individuals, aged between 14 and 79 years, to appear in person for a formal interview conducted by a consular officer. However, there are four categories which grant consular officers the ability to waive the interview:

Visa renewals : You may receive an interview waiver if the visa you are seeking to renew is in the same class as your previous visa and your prior visa is unexpired or the renewal is within 48 months of expiring.

H-2 Visas : If you are applying for either an H-2A or H2B visa and you were issued any Non-immigrant Visa (NIV) in the past (unexpired or renewal is within 48 months of expiration) you may qualify.

Student/Exchange Visitors : Individuals who are student or exchange visitors, with applications for F, M or J visas, may qualify if they have previously been issued an NIV.

H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, O, P, Q petition-based visas: Applicants for these visas who have previously been issued an NIV; first-time applicants of these visas who are citizens/nationals of a Visa Waiver Program country, with no Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) denials, have travelled to the US in the past for ESTA authorisation and are not suspected of visa misuse or wrongful eligibility may qualify. The UAE’s new name on passport rule: According to the new travel rules, any passport holder with a single-word name either in the "given name" or "surname" column of their passport will not be permitted to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Such travellers will be considered inadmissible passenger (INAD) by the immigration authorities and will be barred from entry or exit. : According to the new travel rules, any passport holder with a single-word name either in the "given name" or "surname" column of their passport will not be permitted to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Such travellers will be considered inadmissible passenger (INAD) by the immigration authorities and will be barred from entry or exit. However, this new naming guideline does not apply to those who hold a legitimate residence permission or a work visa. Soon after the revised rules were announced, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, tweeted that passengers with only one name will be granted entry if they have their father/family’s name mentioned on the second page of their passports. Germany relaxes its Schengen visa appointment rules: With the centralisation of the short-term Schengen visa processing in German Visa Centre Mumbai, Germany has relaxed its visa appointment rules. Now appointments can be booked and Schengen visa applications can be submitted in all Visa Application Centres (VACs) run by VFS Global all over India, regardless of the applicant’s place of residence. If the VAC closest to the applicant’s home town is already fully booked, s/he can check for available appointment slots in one of the other major Indian cities. It may be noted that the relaxation does not apply to applications for national visas (D-visa category), such as student, employment or family-reunion visas. A Schengen visa is a short-term visa which permits its holder to enter any member state of the Schengen Area for stays up to 90 days within a 180-day period for tourism and business purposes. A Schengen visa application form may be submitted three months prior to the intended travel date. Schengen countries with least visa application rejections: In 2021, more than 2.4 million Schengen visa applications were filed at the embassies of the 26 Schengen area countries. The 2021 application count was much lower compared to the 16 million visa applications received in 2019. In 2021, the average rejection rate for all Schengen countries was 13.4 per cent with Luxembourg registering the lowest visa-application-rejection rate (1.2 per cent) and Sweden registering the highest at 30.6 per cent of visa applications. Applicants from India were high on the visa rejection roll. The highest rejection rates were: Sweden rejected 42.26 per cent of visa applications from India, Norway rejected 30.69 per cent, Switzerland rejected 21 per cent. Here’s a list of the top 10 countries with the lowest visa-application-rejection rates: 1. Luxembourg: Rejection rate: 1.2 per cent out of a total of 2,383 Schengen visa applications received in 2021 2. Slovakia: Rejection rate: 2.7 per cent out of 3,886 applications 3. Lithuania: Rejection rate: 2.8 per cent out of 24,764 applications 4. Czech Republic: 3.3 per cent out of 207,470 applications 5. Latvia: 3.5 per cent out of 16,764 applications 6. Finland: 4.7 per cent out of 61,015 applications 7. Hungary: 4.8 per cent out of 70,269 applications 8. Estonia: 5.4 per cent out of 40,657 applications 9. Poland: 5.6 per cent out of 41,891 applications 10. Greece: 6.3 per cent out of 295,634 applications

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.

