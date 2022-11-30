 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsImmigration

Immigration Central | Indians, the UK welcomes young professionals, the US will make tourists wait till 2025 while Germany relaxes rules

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

The UK will open more doors for young Indian professionals, by issuing 3,000 visas every year to them, the UAE wants your full name on the passports, first-timer tourists to the US will have to wait three years to get a visa appointment, and Germany relaxes Schengen visa appointment rules, and countries with lowest visa application rejection rate

Representational image. (Photo via Unsplash)

UK to issue 3,000 visas every year to young Indian professionals:

Beginning early 2023, the United Kingdom will grant 3,000 visas to Indian nationals aged between 18 and 30 years, those who hold a degree, enabling them to live and work in the UK for a maximum of two years. The reciprocal scheme will also involve British nationals living and working in India.

India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme.

The scheme was launched by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) that was signed last year.

The UK is currently facing huge labour shortages, especially in sectors including hospitality, construction, and manufacturing.

According to the United Kingdom Immigration Statistics, Indian nationals now represent 28 per cent of all visitors visas granted. In June this year, nearly 118,000 Indian students were granted visas, which is an 89 per cent increase year on year. India has overtaken China as the main country of origin for students in the UK.