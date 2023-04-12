 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration Central: Indians get highest number of Irish Employment Permits in Q1 of 2023

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Know all about the various Irish Employment Permit categories

Between January 1 and March 31, 2023, the Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued 7,264 work permits to third-country citizens - of these, 2,894 went to Indian nationals. (Photo by Luciann Photography via Pexels)

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Indian nationals bagged the highest number of Irish work permits - approximately 40 percent of all work permits issued to third-country citizens.

According to data published by the Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, between January 1 and March 31 of this year, a total of 7,264 work permits were issued to third-country citizens, 2,894 of which to were given to Indian nationals. In January alone, 2,525 permits were issued, out of which Indians accounted for 1,059 permits.

India was followed by Brazil and the Philippines in the second and third spot, respectively. Pakistan figured in the top 10 list, bagging the sixth spot with 292 work permits.

During this period, the highest number of work permits were issued for jobs in Health & Social Work Activities (2,428) followed by Information & Communication Activities (1,095).