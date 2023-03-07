 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration news: US to issue student visa a year in advance; introduces premium processing for STEM applicants

Preeti Verma Lal
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Foreign nationals who are in Canada as visitors and who receive a valid job offer, will be able to apply for and receive a work permit without having to leave the country. The new rule will be valid until February 28, 2025. (Representational image by Butcher C via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

US to issue student visa a year in advance: The US State Department has announced that F and M categories of student visas can now be issued up to a year in advance. According to the current visa regime, international students could apply only 120 days before the start of their study program; now they can submit their application 365 days in advance. However, even after obtaining the visa much in advance, international students will be allowed entry into the US only 30 days before their program starts.

The F1 is a student visa that is granted to international students who wish to pursue their studies in the US, and covers different levels of education – from elementary school to university and graduate school – along with other degrees as well. The M1 Visa is for students who wish to enroll in vocational studies in the US.

Get Canada work visa without leaving the country: Foreign nationals who are in Canada as visitors and who receive a valid job offer will be able to apply for and receive a work permit without having to leave the country. The new rule will be valid until February 28, 2025.

Prior to this temporary policy change, those applying to work in Canada would typically need to apply for their initial work permit before they came to Canada. If they were already in Canada with visitor status when they were approved for a work permit, they would need to leave Canada to be issued their work permit. With this policy in place, leaving Canada isn’t necessary.