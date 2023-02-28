 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Proposed amendment will allow skilled workers to go to Germany without a job in hand

Preeti Verma Lal
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

During his visit to India from February 25-26, 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the new system would also open up Germany for those “who do not have a signed work contract but come with a lot of talent and skills”.

Technical University of Munich. Around 34,000 Indians are studying in Germany, and over 200,000 Indian nationals are living in Germany, with the vast majority of them holding a regular residence permit.

Germany’s Skilled Immigration Act that expands the number of opportunities for qualified professionals to come to work in Germany has been in force since March 1, 2020. During his recent visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was “determined to reduce bureaucratic hurdles to immigration for skilled workers and make it easier to come to Germany as a specialist, including with your family.”

The German Chancellor said that he wants to “establish a new system that allows people to apply for a visa to Germany who still have not signed a specific job contract, but who come with a lot of talent and skills, and then find a job in Germany.”

The statement comes in the wake of Germany’s acute shortage of skilled professionals in various sectors. According to a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are nearly 2 million vacant posts in the country that total to roughly Euro 100 billion in lost output.

In December 2022, the German-Indian Migration and Mobility Agreement was signed during Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to India. It is the first extensive agreement in the field of migration concluded between Germany and a country of origin. The agreement includes the Academic Evaluation Centre in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 jobseeker visas annually, liberalised short-stay multiple entry visas, and streamlined readmission procedures.