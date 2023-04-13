 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
You've been fooled: The 10,000-steps-a-day goal is just a myth, even 2,000 will suffice

Apr 13, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

How to stay fit: Walking is a good exercise to include in your daily fitness routine. However, there is no proof that clocking 10,000 steps in a day will keep you healthy

The 10,000 steps-a-day goal was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to sell pedometers in Japan in 1965 (Image: Canva)

Did you count the number of steps you logged in yesterday? Perhaps you’re sad you didn’t meet the default setting of 10,000-steps-a-day you’ve set on your fitness tracker app.

Before you start walking up and down your living room to make up for the deficit, here’s something to brighten your mood. According to a new study published by the journal JAMA Network Open, you don’t really need to hit the gold standard of 10,000 steps every day. Instead, walking even 8,000 steps, once or twice a week, should suffice and keep you safe from heart complications.

It’s enough even if you don’t get to exercise regularly. “For people who face difficulties in exercising regularly — due to work or family obligations — achieving a little more daily steps only a couple of days per week would have meaningful health benefits,” said Kosuke Inoue, MD, PhD, the study’s lead author and an associate professor in the department of social epidemiology, Graduate School of Medicine and School of Public Health, Kyoto University, Japan.