Your beard could be breeding many nasty things. Follow these grooming tips for complete cure

Nivedita
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Grooming tips: Your beard can harbour bacteria, fungi, and other nasty things that can lead to skin irritation, itching, flaking, and hair loss. Follow these grooming tips to cure common beard problems

eards can harbour bacteria, especially if you don't wash your hair regularly (Image: Pexels)

Whether you have it or not, the fact is that beards are a big trend these days, courtesy cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Bollywood actors such as Vicky Kaushal, and Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper in Hollywood. The craze for facial hair has also given way to a number of styles, from the chin strap beard to Viking or French beard to a stubble look. Indeed, a beard is a big fashion statement for many, but, if not groomed properly, your facial hair can harbour a variety of bacteria, fungi and other unpleasant things.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, author of The Skin Care Answer Book lists six nasty things that could be lurking in your beard and offers tips on how to cure them.

Bacteria: Beards can harbour bacteria, especially if you don't wash your hair regularly. Cutibacterium acnes is a type of bacteria commonly found on the skin and is a normal part of the skin microbiome. It typically does not cause any problem. However, when excess oil and dead skin cells build up in the hair follicles, the bacteria can multiply and cause acne, folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles), and even staph infections.

How to cure it: Wash your beard at least twice a day with a mild cleanser. Acne treatment typically involves a combination of topical and oral medications, as well as lifestyle modifications. Topical medications may include benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, or antibiotics, which can help to kill the bacteria and reduce inflammation. Oral medications could include antibiotics or hormonal treatments, depending on the type and severity of acne. In addition to medications, several lifestyle modifications can help to prevent and manage acne. Keep the skin clean and avoid excessive scrubbing or picking at the skin. Also avoid greasy or oily skin products and high-glycemic foods.