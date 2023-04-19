Your beard could be breeding many nasty things. Follow these grooming tips for complete cure

eards can harbour bacteria, especially if you don't wash your hair regularly (Image: Pexels)

Whether you have it or not, the fact is that beards are a big trend these days, courtesy cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Bollywood actors such as Vicky Kaushal, and Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper in Hollywood. The craze for facial hair has also given way to a number of styles, from the chin strap beard to Viking or French beard to a stubble look. Indeed, a beard is a big fashion statement for many, but, if not groomed properly, your facial hair can harbour a variety of bacteria, fungi and other unpleasant things.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, author of The Skin Care Answer Book lists six nasty things that could be lurking in your beard and offers tips on how to cure them.

Bacteria: Beards can harbour bacteria, especially if you don't wash your hair regularly. Cutibacterium acnes is a type of bacteria commonly found on the skin and is a normal part of the skin microbiome. It typically does not cause any problem. However, when excess oil and dead skin cells build up in the hair follicles, the bacteria can multiply and cause acne, folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles), and even staph infections.

How to cure it: Wash your beard at least twice a day with a mild cleanser. Acne treatment typically involves a combination of topical and oral medications, as well as lifestyle modifications. Topical medications may include benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, or antibiotics, which can help to kill the bacteria and reduce inflammation. Oral medications could include antibiotics or hormonal treatments, depending on the type and severity of acne. In addition to medications, several lifestyle modifications can help to prevent and manage acne. Keep the skin clean and avoid excessive scrubbing or picking at the skin. Also avoid greasy or oily skin products and high-glycemic foods.

Keep your beard clean and well-groomed, and avoiding sharing personal items like towels and pillows (Image: Pexels)

Demodex: While it is normal to have some demodex on your skin, an overgrowth of these the little-known mites can lead to skin irritation, itching, redness, and flaking.

How to cure it: Keeping demodex in check involves good hygiene practices, such as regularly washing your face and hair. It is important to keep your beard clean and well-groomed, and avoiding sharing personal items like towels and pillows.

Fungi Tinea Barbae: Also known as "barber's itch," a fungal infection that affects the beard area, it is caused by a group of fungi called dermatophytes, which thrive in warm and humid environments. The symptoms of this include redness, itching, flaking, and even hair loss.

How to cure it: To keep this pesky condition in check, wash your beard regularly and avoid sharing personal grooming items with others. It is important to keep your skin dry and clean. To prevent fungal infections, use an antifungal shampoo at least once a week.

Lice : These tiny parasitic insects that feed on human blood are spread through close contact with an infected person or their items, such as combs, brushes, or hats. The symptoms of lice in the beard include itching, redness, and irritation. You may also be able to see the lice or their eggs (nits) attached to individual beard hairs.

How to cure it: To keep these pesky critters in check, use a special shampoo or lotion prescribed by your dermatologist. It's important to follow the instructions on the product carefully and repeat the treatment as directed to ensure that all of the lice and their eggs are eliminated.

In addition to treating the lice, it's important to take steps to prevent them from spreading to others. This includes washing any personal items that may have come into contact with the lice, such as combs, brushes, or hats, in hot water and drying them on high heat. You should also avoid sharing personal items with others and notify anyone who may have come into contact with you while you had lice.

Ingrown hair: Ingrown hair in the beard area is a common problem for men, particularly those who have curly or coarse hair. An ingrown hair occurs when hair curls back or grows sideways into the skin, causing irritation and inflammation. The symptoms of ingrown hair in the beard area include red, swollen bumps or pimples, which can be painful or itchy. In some cases, pus may develop inside the bump, and the skin may be discolored or darker than the surrounding skin.

How to cure it: To prevent ingrown hairs in the beard area, it's important to maintain good grooming habits. This includes keeping your beard clean and well-trimmed, using a sharp razor or clippers, and avoiding shaving too closely. You may also want to consider using a pre-shave oil or gel to help lubricate the skin and prevent irritation. There are several things you can do to help it heal. First, apply a warm compress to the affected area for a few minutes several times a day to help reduce inflammation and promote healing. You can also gently exfoliate the area with a soft-bristled brush or a facial scrub to help loosen the hair and prevent it from becoming trapped in the skin.

Also, If the ingrown hair is causing significant discomfort or does not improve with home remedies, you may need to see a dermatologist. They can help remove the hair or provide other treatments, such as topical or oral medications, to help reduce inflammation and prevent infections.

Pet dander: If you have pets, their dander can get trapped in your beard, which can cause allergies and respiratory problems.

How to cure it: Keep your beard clean and consider using an air purifier in your home.

Apart from these, one should also keep a check on Alopecia Areata. “This is an autoimmune condition in which a person gets patches of hair loss. If you start noticing any asymmetry in your beard or get small hairless patches where earlier your hair was there, there is a high chance that it is an aroma,” says Dr Agni Kumar Bose, Dermatologist, Venereologist, and Dermatosurgeon. Alopecia areata can also affect the hair on your scalp and in very severe cases, the hair over your entire body. “One good thing about alopecia areata which is just limited to the beard is that often you don't need a treatment to cure it. Still, it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist," he says.