You miss cleaning 35 percent of your teeth surface if you don't do this regularly

Nivedita
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Flossing tips and tricks: Often overlooked as an essential part of the daily oral hygiene routine, experts say flossing is just as important as brushing your teeth every day

It doesn’t matter if you floss before or after brushing your teeth, or if you floss in the morning or at night (Image: Canva Stock Image)

“You don’t have to floss all of your teeth… Just the ones you want to keep.” This popular quote dentists never tire of telling their patients emphasises the fact that you miss cleaning 35 percent of your teeth surfaces if you don't floss your teeth everyday. Flossing, they say, must be part of your oral hygiene routine, just like brushing.

With evidence mounting of a connection between oral health and heart fitness, it makes sense to opt for a healthy oral hygiene routine because multiple studies suggest people with poor dental hygiene are 21 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer's later in life. The American Dental Association (ADA) also states that it doesn’t matter if you floss before or after brushing your teeth, or if you floss in the morning or at night. What's  most important is that you do it.

Why flossing is not optional