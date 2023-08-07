Practice these 5 yoga asanas for youthful, glowing skin

Yoga: Uttanasana is a rejuvenating yoga pose that promotes blood circulation to the face and scalp, nourishing the skin and hair follicles (Images: Canva)

As we age, our body starts to show different signs of ageing, especially on the skin. Under-eye bags, wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, dark circles, and puffiness are all signs of an ageing skin. While there is a whole gamut of medications, elaborate beauty treatments, and expensive skincare products that claim to reverse skin ageing, they don’t always work for everyone. Since skin is a reflection of both inner and outer health, the ancient practice of yoga is the best holistic approach to take care of it that helps keep it eternally youthful and radiant.

1. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend):

Uttanasana is a rejuvenating yoga pose that promotes blood circulation to the face and scalp, nourishing the skin and hair follicles. To perform this asana, stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly fold forward from your hips. Allow your hands to rest on the floor or grasp your ankles. Hold the pose for 30 seconds while taking deep breaths. Feel the tension release from your neck, shoulders, and face as you bask in this gentle inversion.

2. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands, which play a vital role in regulating metabolism and calcium levels. This inverted pose increases blood flow to the face, reducing fine lines and wrinkles while imparting a natural glow. Lie flat on your back, lift your legs, and support your lower back with your hands. Straighten your legs towards the ceiling, keeping your body in a straight line. Hold the pose for 1 minute and gradually increase the duration as you gain confidence.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana is a heart-opening pose that stretches the chest, neck, and facial muscles. By opening up the chest, this asana enhances lung capacity and oxygenation, promoting a healthier complexion. To practice Bhujangasana, lie on your belly, place your palms near your shoulders, and lift your upper body, while keeping your pelvis grounded. Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds, gazing upward to experience the uplifting sensation.

4. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Matsyasana is an excellent pose for reducing stress and fatigue, which are prominent factors in premature ageing. By stimulating the throat and thyroid gland, this pose aids in maintaining hormonal balance and encourages a youthful appearance. Begin by lying on your back, tuck your hands beneath your hips, and arch your chest upward. Relax your head onto the floor and hold the pose for 30 seconds, taking deep breaths.

5. Viparita Karani (Legs Up The Wall Pose)

Viparita Karani is a simple yet powerful restorative pose that combats the effects of gravity on the body. This pose allows for better blood circulation, reducing puffiness, and dark circles around the eyes. To do this asana, sit sideways with your hip touching the wall, then swing your legs up the wall as you lie down on your back. Relax your arms to the sides and close your eyes, holding the pose for 5-10 minutes.