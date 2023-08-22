Yoga for diabetes: 6 asanas for managing your blood sugar levels

Best yoga pose for diabetes patients: Vrikshasana, or the Tree Pose, stimulates the pancreas, aiding in insulin production (Image: Canva)

A great way to improve physical fitness, flexibility, and mental wellness at the same time, yoga has many holistic health benefits. It also aids in keeping chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes at bay. While a balanced diet and medication are crucial for maintaining stable blood sugar levels, incorporating yoga into daily routine can help cure type 2 diabetes, as per experts.

Certain yoga asanas help diabetic patients by stimulating the pancreas and hence, increasing the flow of insulin in the body. Explore with us these six yoga asanas that can be incredibly beneficial for individuals living with diabetes:

1. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Vrikshasana, or the Tree Pose, is an excellent asana for improving balance and concentration.

How to perform: To perform this asana, stand with your feet together and balance your weight on one leg. Place the sole of your other foot on the inner thigh of the standing leg, avoiding pressure on the knee joint. Keep your hands in a prayer position at your chest. Focus on a steady breath and hold the pose for 30 seconds before switching sides.

Enhances balance and concentration.



Stimulates the pancreas, aiding in insulin production.



Tones leg muscles and improves posture.



2. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

The Bow Pose or Dhanurasana stimulates the abdominal organs, promoting digestion and reducing the likelihood of blood sugar spikes.

How to perform: Lie on your belly, bend your knees, and grab your ankles. Inhale deeply and lift your chest and thighs off the ground, creating a bow-like shape with your body. Keep your gaze forward and hold the pose for 20-30 seconds.

Stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion.



Stretches the entire front body, including the thighs and abdomen.



Helps in weight management.



3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

This seated twist is effective for massaging the abdominal organs and increasing insulin sensitivity.

How to perform: Sit with your legs straight in front of you. Bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left thigh. Twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow on the outside of your right knee. Hold the pose while maintaining a tall spine and repeat on the other side.

Massages abdominal organs, aiding in digestion.



Enhances flexibility in the spine.



Increases insulin sensitivity.



4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):

The Bridge Pose helps alleviate stress and fatigue, both of which can impact blood sugar levels.

How to perform: Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the ground. With arms by your sides, lift your hips towards the ceiling, creating a bridge-like shape. Interlace your fingers beneath your body and press your arms into the ground for support. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds.

Reduces stress and fatigue.



Stretches the chest, neck, and spine.



Stimulates the thyroid gland, aiding in metabolism regulation.



Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend is particularly beneficial for promoting weight loss, reducing stress, and calming the mind.

How to perform: Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale and lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge at your hips and fold forward over your legs. Hold onto your shins, ankles, or feet, depending on your flexibility. Relax into the stretch while maintaining deep, even breaths.

Calms the mind and reduces stress.



Promotes weight loss and controls sugar levels.



Stimulates the liver and kidneys.



The Cobra Pose strengthens the back muscles and massages the abdominal organs, promoting digestion and metabolic balance.

How to perform: Lie face down, place your palms beside your shoulders, and slowly lift your chest off the ground while keeping your pelvis grounded. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows and engage your back muscles. Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 20-30 seconds.

