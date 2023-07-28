Yoga for liver health: Practice these 5 yoga asanas to detox your liver

Best yoga asana to detox liver | Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) (Image: Canva)

The liver plays a vital role in promoting optimal organ function. From filtering toxins from the bloodstream to balancing macro- and micro-nutrients, to regulating hormones — it has many jobs. Your liver is constantly at work without you even noticing it, probably that’s the reason why it often goes unnoticed when it stops functioning properly and faces serious issues like liver failure and hepatitis.

Thankfully, there are many ways through which you can ensure a smooth functioning for this vital organ like incorporating a liver-friendly diet, staying hydrated, limiting consumption of fatty foods and alcohol, and leading an active life. Incorporating yoga into your daily wellness routine is a great way to significantly support liver health and detoxification. Let’s explore five yoga poses that can aid in the detoxification of your liver:

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Bhujangasana, commonly known as Cobra Pose, is an invigorating yoga pose that helps stimulate the liver. This posture stretches the abdomen and stimulates the liver, aiding in detoxification and improving digestion. Lie flat on your belly with your palms placed firmly on the ground, just below your shoulders. Inhale deeply, lifting your upper body while keeping your lower body grounded. Arch your back gently, allowing your torso to rise, chest to open up, and your head to tilt slightly backwards.

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

Best yoga asana to detox liver: Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose) (Image: Canva)

Ardha Matsyendrasana is a twisting yoga pose that massages the abdominal organs, including the liver. Begin by sitting with your legs straight in front of you. Bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left knee. Then, wrap your left arm around your right knee and place your right hand on the ground behind your back. Inhale as you lengthen your spine and exhale as you twist gently to the right. This pose stimulates the liver, promoting the release of toxins.

3. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

Best yoga asana to detox liver: Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) (Image: Canva)

Dhanurasana, or the Bow Pose, is an excellent yoga posture for liver health. It stretches the abdominal region and compresses the liver, stimulating its detoxification process. Lie flat on your belly, bend your knees, and bring your heels close to your hips. Reach back with your hands and hold your ankles. Inhale deeply and lift your chest off the ground while simultaneously kicking your legs backward.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):

Best yoga asana to detox liver: Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) (Image: Canva)

Trikonasana is a powerful standing pose that targets the liver and improves its functioning, promotes blood flow, and assists in the detox process. Start by standing with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot outward at a 90-degree angle and pivot your left foot slightly inward. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. While keeping your torso elongated, reach your right hand towards your right ankle or shin, and extend your left arm upwards, forming a straight line.

5. Balasana (Child Pose)

Best yoga asana to detox liver: Balasana (Child Pose) (Image: Canva)

Get down on your knees, keeping the spine straight. Now slowly bend forwards such that both the thighs touch the chest. Keep bending forwards until your head is beyond the knee and touches the ground. Straighten both the arms backward on either side of your legs with your palms, downwards facing the floor.