Yearender 2022 | 5 must-read health and wellness books

Sanjukta Sharma
Dec 31, 2022 / 04:27 AM IST

From Siddhartha Mukherjee's The Song of the Cell to Bitter-Sweet by Susan Cain, essential reading on health and wellness.

Books remain the most immersive medium to understand how our bodies work and how we can change ourselves in pursuit of that “good feeling”. (Photo: Cottonbro Studio via Unsplash)

The amount of attention, hype and knowledge around wellness—and “feeling good”—in the last couple of years, has surpassed anything we've seen in recent history.

The pandemic, of course, has much to do with it. In 2022, the year we shakily re-embraced “normal”, wellness truly became an index of the good life.

In a study published in 2021, McKinsey predicted the future of the $1.5 trillion global wellness market through a survey of roughly 7,500 consumers in six countries. Consumers in every market they researched reported a substantial increase in the prioritization of wellness over the past two to three years. The study estimated an annual growth of 5-10 percent for this market.

Closer home, market research company IMARC published a study in 2022, which concluded that rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with growing awareness towards healing practices are primarily driving the health and wellness market in India. It predicted that the Indian health and wellness market will exhibit a compound annual growth of 5.45 percent during 2022-27. Beauty and personal care products hold the largest market share right now, with skin health exhibiting a clear dominance in the market. It also concluded that West and Central India largely drives this market.

Data aside, there’s a bewildering variety of opinions, advice and new findings being on social media as well as OTT platforms like Netflix, in which the number of documentaries related to health and wellness are growing every year.

Often, the best way to navigate the plethora of information and advice on offer is to be ourselves aware and up-to-date about our own bodies, feelings and limiting beliefs and narrow down what we seek. But books remain the most immersive medium to understand how our bodies work and how we can change ourselves in pursuit of that “good feeling”.