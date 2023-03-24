 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Your post-pandemic guide to TB prevention and treatment

Shilpi Madan
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Early diagnosis, completing the medicine course and sound lifestyle are crucial to stop the spread of this bacterial infection in India.

A child being examined for signs of tuberculosis in Faridabad, Haryana. (Image: JP Davidson via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

With World Tuberculosis Day observed on March 24 every year to spread awareness about the contagious disease and how best to combat it, the country is on a consistent march to make the nation TB-free by 2025. But what about the post-pandemic spin offs in rankling coughs, the return of the erratic mask culture prevalent during Covid, and the lack of clarity around the BCG vaccine for TB that many of us took, or didn’t take, in the first month of life, and whether we need booster shots of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccine in adulthood?

What causes tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is an infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It can practically affect any organ of the body. The most common ones are lungs, pleura (lining around the lungs), lymph nodes, intestines, spine, and brain.  TB of the spine, brain, disseminated TB are all considered severe forms of tuberculosis.

How does TB spread?