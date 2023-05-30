World No Tobacco Day 2023: The most dangerous drag, here's why you should quit smoking today

Tobacco contains carcinogens that damage the DNA by inducing life-threatening mutations

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 every year to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use.

The day has been long and arduous, to say the least. You tried to complete the assignments, attempted to receive each call, and even worked to check every task off your 'To-Do' list. Either you made it and rewarded yourself with a drag, or your stress busted you instead, forcing you to light a cigarette. This so-called stress reliever has horrifying effects on your body.

Here's how:

A plant from the nightshade family belonging to the genus Nicotiana lends its leaves for tobacco extraction. Previously used in a limited amount for religious rites, tobacco smoking sailed into the world in the form of cigars, pipes, and snuff. Not limiting its diversity, this nicotine-based compound has incorporated itself into traditional customs, like areca nut chewing (also called betel quid or paan).

Tobacco contains over 60 carcinogens (cancer-causing compounds), including but not limited to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), aromatic amines, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and even metals. These carcinogens damage the DNA by inducing life-threatening mutations. Such mutations in the target cell (mainly in the susceptible areas like bronchi and larynx) multiply due to persistent exposure to the initiator (for example, PAH), which results in the growth of a tumour, that can be benign or malignant.

Despite knowing how distressing it can be for the organs, the number of smokers is only increasing by the day, as is the number of patients suffering from lung or oral cancers. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco kills more than 8 million people yearly. More than 7 million of those deaths result from direct tobacco use. At the same time, around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke (passive smoking).

The dark side of tobacco

The prevalence of tobacco use is attributed to factors like peer pressure, the fleeting feeling of happiness, and the enhanced ability to concentrate. However, a cigarette's drag can potentially deliriously affect almost every system of the human body. These evanescent effects have long-term complications. Consider these:

Respiratory System: One of the most obvious effects, smoking damages the alveoli responsible for gas exchange. It causes irreversible damage to the lung and is responsible for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), including emphysema. These diseases debilitate the patient, making them bedridden due to chronic coughing and weakening.

Cardiovascular System: Smoking affects the heart and the blood vessels, restricting blood flow by resulting in atherosclerosis (plaque formation in the arteries). It also contributes to hypertension and is responsible for aneurysms (abnormal dilation of blood vessels) and stroke. Passive smokers run the risk of turbulent cardiovascular health because of second-hand smoke.

Central Nervous System: Nicotine casts its spell on the brain by inducing dopamine release. The feeling of elation lasts for some time, and then your brain begins to gnaw at you for more, forming an unhealthy habit. Withdrawal symptoms can disturb focus and open doors to negativity.

Digestive System: The image seen on a number of cigarette packets - that of oral cancers - is often conveniently ignored. Tobacco affects the beginning of the gastrointestinal tract in the form of oral cancers and possesses the ability to cause cancer of the oesophagus, stomach, large bowel, and liver. It can be a predisposing factor for diabetes mellitus (Type 2).

Reproductive System: Not sparing the genitals either, smoking may be the reason for early menopause and complications during pregnancy like cleft lip and palate, stillbirth, and miscarriage. In males, it can lead to erectile dysfunction and increase the chances of congenital abnormalities (defects since birth).

From hazard to happiness

Though it might be daunting, quitting smoking has long-term benefits that can help reduce the risk of many cancers and disorders and improve the quality of life. A few ways to rid yourself of nicotine include nicotine replacement therapy, chewing gum or candy, deep breathing exercises, and yoga. You can also enhance your physical fitness, which helps reduce stress, one of the common factors for smoking. Joining a self-help group and reminding yourself why you quit in the first place can improve your health.