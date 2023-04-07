 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Health Day 2023 | Who's afraid of the annual medical check-up?

Shinie Antony
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

‘Please relax’ is the scariest sentence, with or without eye contact. What follows is an undignified tug of war, with medical instruments pulling, scraping, drawing and finally clanging.

If the idea of routine check-ups stresses you out, try going as a group with friends. (Photo: Mart Production via Pexels)

An annual medical check-up is the un-sexiest thing to plan. Someone we know has to die for us to shrug fatalistically, and think, oh, okay, might as well know how I am going to go.

The first thing we do is put it off and put it off, believing not in our immortality as much as in amnesia. While we respond to most conversations with ‘That reminds me…’ nothing jogs our memory about hospitals.

Then a close relative falls sick. We realise our DNA is doomed, our genes are sh*t! Now we start talking to ourselves in the third person. It is best, we tell ourselves pompously, to get it over with. We start a group chat on WhatsApp, texting grim stats, till at least three contacts are ready to make a ‘fun’ trip to the clinic. That’s that, we are now committed.

By now our mind has thrown every health scare at us. We sweat too much, we pant too fast, and when we hold out our hand it shakes, see. Every symptom described by others, we have it. So most reluctantly we dial that number, book that appointment, select that wellness package. We are determined to make it to the hospital if we are still alive tomorrow.