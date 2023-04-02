 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Health Day 2023: Traditional medicinal flowers, herbs and therapies of Kashmir

Irfan Amin Malik
Srinagar / Apr 07, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Traditional bone setting, leech therapy, cupping therapy and herbs and spices from dandelions to saffron and viola - a concise guide to the Kashmiri Hakim's handbook.

Locally called Handh, dandelion is used to treat liver and digestive disorders in traditional Kashmiri medicine. Dried flowers are sometimes also recommended to lactating mothers. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

Note to readers: The following article is meant as a record of traditional practices and not a prescription or endorsement of any plant or therapy or their touted benefits. In most cases, traditional and herbal cures are only beginning to be researched by scientists and proof of their efficacy, where it exists, is minimal.

Despite advancements in medical science, people in the Kashmir Valley - as in other parts of the world - continue to use traditional treatment for various ailments. The Valley is also considered a treasure trove of herbs. For centuries these herbs having high medicinal value have been used in Kashmir for the treatment of both common and serious ailments.

Kashmir has rich biodiversity, and is home to more than 300 aromatic and medicinal plants. According to research conducted by Ghulam Mohammad Mir and Suchit A. John from the Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Allahabad (SHIATS Allahabad), wild herbs which grow in abundance in the woods and villages of Kashmir have a lot of medicinal value.

An old-timer, Kashmiri herbal medicine practitioner Ghulam Haider Janbaz told Moneycontrol that every plant and herb which grows in Kashmir has some medicinal value.