World Health Day 2023 | Personalized medicine and the future of diagnostics and drug therapy

Preeti Verma Lal
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Initiatives like the Human Genome Project and the Genome India Project will help scientists map the prevalence of disease in a population cohort, and to strategize for better outcomes.

Precision medicine looks at the patient's genes to customize the drug, dosage and therapy. As the cost of genome sequencing drops, personalized medicine could become more viable for a broader set of people. (Representational photo by Fayette Reynolds via Pexels)

In contemporary diagnostics and drug therapy, the ‘one size fits all’ approach is being turned on its head. It is being individualized: understand the patient’s genetic profile and then pick the right drug at the right dose for each person. Drop the ‘one size fits all’ method. Think genetic fingerprints. Combine biology and technology. The upside? Better treatment and less trial and error in prescribing medicine.

That is personalized medicine. Also called precision or individualized medicine, personalized medicine is the tailoring of interventions for prevention or treatment of disease to the individual characteristics of each patient. Being advanced through data from the Human Genome Project that was completed in 2003, this emerging practice is moving beyond the genome into the entire spectrum of molecular medicine.

Though personalized medicine is being touted as an emerging science, according to the American College of Cardiology (ACC), this practice of medicine is not entirely new. The discovery of DNA, in 1869 by the Swiss chemist Friedrich Miescher, based on analysis of pus-coated surgical bandages, set the stage for future studies in molecular medicine. “The identification of the ABO blood group system, in 1901 by Karl Landsteiner at the University of Vienna, may be one of the first instances of recognizing differences in each patient's biology. Landsteiner's discovery of why some blood transfusions were successful and others were not led to him winning the Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine in 1930,” ACC says.

In December 2015, the then US President Barack Obama had signed the bipartisan Precision Medicine Initiative and defined the effort as "delivering the right treatments, at the right time, every time to the right person." According to a report published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), nearly 35 percent of United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) new drug approvals in 2017 were personalized medicines.