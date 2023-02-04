 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Cancer Day 2023 | Precision oncology is a new way of looking at cancer treatment: Dr Sewanti Limaye

Sanjukta Sharma
Feb 04, 2023 / 12:34 AM IST

On World Cancer Day today, a conversation with Dr Sewanti Limaye, Director, Precision Oncology, HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre, on the new frontiers of cancer treatment in India.

Dr Sewanti Limaye, Director, Precision Oncology, HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre.

Cancer is among the most researched diseases in the world. For most cancers, early detection is rare, and there isn’t enough consensus among oncologists, researchers and practitioners of non-Western medicine on its exact causes. Overall, a few broad causes have been conclusively established: Cancer may arise as a consequence of genomic abnormalities such as mutations, or when the body’s immune system weakens or collapses, or due to external assaults to the body such as tobacco use, exposure to chemicals and radiation and certain infections.

But much like the human body, much of this disease is a mystery. There is no one cause and there is no one cure. As Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee has written in his cancer magnum opus The Emperor of All Maladies, “That this seemingly simple mechanism—cell growth without barriers—can lie at the heart of this grotesque and multifaceted illness is a testament to the unfathomable power of cell growth. Cell division allows us as organisms to grow, to adapt, to recover, to repair—to live. And distorted and unleashed, it allows cancer cells to grow, to flourish, to adapt, to recover, and to repair—to live at the cost of our living. Cancer cells can grow faster, adapt better. They are more perfect versions of ourselves.” About researchers and oncologists, he says, “In Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, the Red Queen tells Alice that the world keeps shifting so quickly under her feet that she has to keep running just to keep her position. This is our predicament with cancer: we are forced to keep running merely to keep still.”

Globally, there’s been a fall in mortality rates of cancer but the disease continues to thrive in all races and nations. The data from India is more alarming than ever before: The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 estimated the number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 to be 14,61,427 (crude rate:100.4 per 100,000). In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. Lungs and breasts were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (0-14 years) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia (boys: 29.2 percent and girls: 24.2 percent) was the most prevalent. The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 percent in 2025 as compared to 2020. This report also concluded that in India during the Covid years, mortality rates due to cancer increased, reversing a downward trend before Covid.

