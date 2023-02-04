World Cancer Day 2023 | Precision oncology is a new way of looking at cancer treatment: Dr Sewanti Limaye

Cancer is among the most researched diseases in the world. For most cancers, early detection is rare, and there isn’t enough consensus among oncologists, researchers and practitioners of non-Western medicine on its exact causes. Overall, a few broad causes have been conclusively established: Cancer may arise as a consequence of genomic abnormalities such as mutations, or when the body’s immune system weakens or collapses, or due to external assaults to the body such as tobacco use, exposure to chemicals and radiation and certain infections.

But much like the human body, much of this disease is a mystery. There is no one cause and there is no one cure. As Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee has written in his cancer magnum opus The Emperor of All Maladies, “That this seemingly simple mechanism—cell growth without barriers—can lie at the heart of this grotesque and multifaceted illness is a testament to the unfathomable power of cell growth. Cell division allows us as organisms to grow, to adapt, to recover, to repair—to live. And distorted and unleashed, it allows cancer cells to grow, to flourish, to adapt, to recover, and to repair—to live at the cost of our living. Cancer cells can grow faster, adapt better. They are more perfect versions of ourselves.” About researchers and oncologists, he says, “In Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, the Red Queen tells Alice that the world keeps shifting so quickly under her feet that she has to keep running just to keep her position. This is our predicament with cancer: we are forced to keep running merely to keep still.”

Globally, there’s been a fall in mortality rates of cancer but the disease continues to thrive in all races and nations. The data from India is more alarming than ever before: The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 estimated the number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 to be 14,61,427 (crude rate:100.4 per 100,000). In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. Lungs and breasts were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (0-14 years) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia (boys: 29.2 percent and girls: 24.2 percent) was the most prevalent. The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 percent in 2025 as compared to 2020. This report also concluded that in India during the Covid years, mortality rates due to cancer increased, reversing a downward trend before Covid.

But the past decade has also witnessed some of the most hopeful breakthroughs in cancer treatment. Approach to treatment has changed prognoses and outlook. The buzz term in this ever-changing treatment landscape is precision oncology.

Precision oncology approaches treating cancer believing that all cancers are alike, but they are alike in a unique way. Two people with the exact same diagnosis can have different prognoses and different outcomes from treatment.

One of the most passionate, research-driven and articulate practitioners of precision oncology in India is Dr Sewanti Limaye. After completing her education and training at New York University, Harvard Medical School and the Sloan Kettering Institute, Dr Limaye returned to India and started as a medical oncologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Later, she took over as director of Precision Oncology at the HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre where she spearheads a revolution of sorts.

In this interview to mark World Cancer Day, Dr Limaye talks about new frontiers and what could change treatment paradigms and the demand for new treatment paradigms in India in the near future. Edited excerpts:

Can you tell us what is precision oncology, how is it different from cancer treatment as we know it, including radiation, chemotherapy and surgery?

Precision oncology is basically just a way of looking at oncology management in a particular style from specific lenses. It is a new way of looking at cancer treatment. Essentially, it’s trying to understand the cancer biology of a particular cancer on a particular person’s body and designing the treatment around it. That came to be known as precision oncology.

So it's an approach, not a medicine.

Not a medicine, yeah, it's an orientation to that case. I call it personalized precision oncology. So personalizing therapies based on the precise knowledge of the tumor, of the stage, of what all treatment the patient has had, and what treatment would be getting the biggest return for this patient at this time... that's how we should all be doing it, right?

Did this term come about at a particular point of research; is a group of doctors responsible for making this approach a practice?

I would say, from 2000 onwards in the US. Essentially, this happened with a malignancy called Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), where there was a chromosome which was thought to be a novel discovery, and there was a drug that could reverse the presentation and change the eventuality of that disease. When there was this drug called Gleevec or Imatinib, which works on that particular gene, the survival of CML cases increased to 90 percent and now you have up to 30 years’ survival of people diagnosed with CML.

Then this whole scientific revolution played out, wherein we started looking at what was the genomic signature of a malignancy, whether it ran in the family, what is a cancer’s biological signature. And a big initiative called the Cancer Genome Atlas TCGA was formed. A huge number of researchers collaborated to give research samples of different tumor types. And they got together 200 samples of head and neck cancer, 500 samples of this cancer, 200 samples of that cancer.

Genomic profiling makes us understand a lot because cancer is a disease that comes in from the cell, the cell comes in from the gene.

Around that time, drug discovery was also happening. And we realised that a kind of pathways could be targeted by wonder pills. Lung cancer became a poster child because there was a realization that a lot of the people don't develop lung cancer from smoking. That was specific to that pathway. So basically now instead of aggressively killing the cancer cells, you tend to manipulate the genetic pathway so that the cancer is arrested. Many lung cancer patients who had advanced disease, who had failed multiple lines of chemotherapy, other kinds of targeted therapy, if they were found to have that pathway, it was like hitting a jackpot.

And you were in the US at that time. What made you want to come back to India and leave that exciting sort of world of new discoveries?

I wanted to come back to my family. But also, you always look for purpose in life. And I feel my purpose in life actually became better defined after I returned. There was only one passion that was integral to the way I practised oncology. And that was precision and that truly became my calling. It is very critical for two reasons. One of course is for best cancer care delivery. If you figure out someone’s pathway or you figure out someone's biomarker, what is driving their cancer, you save time, energy, money, emotions, physical bashing, everything. But for the second reason also that it prevents you from a lot of waste. There's so much that you can navigate instead of putting down resources where they are not going to work.

What does the cancer treatment landscape in India look like at this point? What are some of the challenges you face?

First of all, when I started in my previous institution around 2015, there weren't enough labs doing these tests. And insurance in India won't cover your drugs. So every day is a challenge. The challenges have remained very similar.

But of late, very good Indian labs are coming up, they're doing excellent work and I am very encouraged by that. But drugs are still not available, insurance is still not covering. So sometimes you get frustrated and you think, why am I really, you know, breaking my head in an environment that is so negative? Why not just go and utilize your brain and your skill in a more flourishing environment, but actually if you see the impact of what you do and realise it can touch many more lives in an exponential way. There’s this amazing opportunity to really move the needle in India. And plus you're serving your own people, and that desire doesn't die. We are at a juncture where the orientation needs to be reestablished in India. One of my key jobs is to bring awareness about precision.

Absolutely, there is no other way to go. I have figured out that awareness is what I need to create. You have to increase the awareness to the limit that it becomes a need. That when they go to see a doctor for cancer, they will themselves ask for these tests. When I came back from the US, I would look at a young woman walking into my clinic with breast cancer. My resident would have presented the case saying she's coming in with breast cancer, we have to give her chemotherapy. And in my mind I'm thinking BRCA, BRCA (the BRCA gene). So orientation is very critical. Why was I thinking that way? Because I it had been drilled in my head. So there has to be a splurge of awareness in all ways.

Is genomic testing also helping in treating the more dangerous cancers like pancreatic cancer?

Yes, genetic pathways show up across the spectrum. Some cancers have more understood pathways, like lung cancer. For ovarian cancer, the Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) panel testing has become a norm. Technologies are improving leaps and bounds every single day. We have newer drugs now which weren't available earlier. I say this all the time, I'm living in an imperfect time where the tests are evolving. The tests are not 100 percent and the application to that test result is also not 100 percent. But that doesn't mean that if I can save someone's life, I shouldn't have that information.

What about costs, you know, because a majority of Indians won’t be able to afford tests or the medicines. Some oncologists choose not to even mention this option to patients because they don’t want them to know this option exists but they can't afford it.

Yes, that’s the elephant in the room: Cost. The oncologist has the orientation, the patient has the orientation, but they can't do anything about it because they have limitation of cost. And that's where I think a unanimous voice to precision, a unanimous voice to individualizing therapy needs to come in. It has to be a movement that we need to then bring forward to the government. And we need to then also look at the demand supply equation. What is the demand-supply equation? I know pharma company-driven trials that are billion-dollar trials running internationally, multinationally across the globe, but they don’t have enough subjects participating in these trials. Month after month, trials are going on unfilled.

Are there enough trials in India?

So I ran 22 trials in the previous institution, and we are moving ahead with clinical trials in this hospital. But that's just one corporate centre. I think there has to be a mass movement and I'm a big proponent of that. I've been going to meetings and really trying to voice it. I ran a phase four trial at my previous institution, but we had very limited number of patients enrolling. At this centre, I run a compassionate drug access programme. Say we find a rare pathway and the specific drug is not available in India, my team writes to wherever this drug is available. We have helped with thousands of dollars of medications.

You are also part of a group called Iylon. Tell me about what it is doing.

Iylon is a company that was co-founded by me and Dr Sendurai Mani who was formerly with the MD Anderson Cancer Centre and now he is at Brown University, US. The reason why we founded this initiative was mainly that when we had genomic-based approach to cancer care in India, but a lot of times the test results would not be interpreted appropriately because of the lack of environment. Very simply put, it is a way of communicating to the thought leaders in that specific disease condition to get the best opinion for a case. It is for oncologists as well as patients. Through Iylon, we have established a histopathology channel also wherein patients can submit their slides, their records, their disc for review by experts of his or her cancer type.

Realistically speaking, do you think cancer not as insurmountable now? What is the real difference you're seeing in terms of outcomes?

I definitely see the silver lining. The real challenges are mostly economical.

The case of Sanjay Dutt, whom you treated, and who has spoken extensively about his cancer journey is unique. Can you tell me about more such cases?

Sanjay Dutt is kind of a poster boy for lung cancer. A senior consultant here in India as well as a senior consultant in the US had told him after his diagnosis that he didn't have time. My thought was, you can't say such things today. Without studying the biomarkers, the stage of a cancer is also becoming less relevant. I explored what kind of stage 4 lung cancer he had. Through more tests, we found a pathway for which an immunotherapy drug worked wonders for him in a short span of time.

For another young lung cancer patient, we similarly biopsied him again and put him on a clinical trial. His disease had gone to his brain. So we did the biopsy, we sent the tissue for testing here in India as well as in the US and the patient came back as EGFR mutated and was able to go on Osimertinib and immediately within the next month, the aches and pains and all the issues, everything resolved. He has been cancer-free for several years now.

What are some of the breakthroughs we can expect in the near future?

Three things, essentially. New pathway discovery, for which technologies are getting better and better. Earlier we were only looking at DNA, now we are looking at RNA proteins and other things. There’s also something called epigenetics signature and that can be targeted too. A lot of investment is going on worldwide into exploratory testing and focus testing for therapeutic applications.

The second is novel drug development. So what we thought was there is a pathway discovery, and we went ahead and targeted those pathways. Then over the last decade, we realized that these drugs were only able to control the disease for so long. The cancer is smarter, it finds new pathways. So there are drugs that are meant for new pathways that a particular cancer can open up.

The third thing is the revolution with immunotherapy of all kinds. If you can't work through the tumor, you work through the body's own immune system. Or you work through both, you suppress the tumour and you enhance the body's immunity to eat up the cancer. This class of drugs is called immune checkpoint inhibitors. There are also vaccines in the horizon. We are seeing Car-T cells, which is engineering the body's own immune T-cells in a way to eat up cancer.

Cancer Immunotherapy. (Image: national-cancer-institute via Unsplash)

Are the side-effects of these drugs less brutal than conventional chemotherapy drugs?

Some of them are. The goal is definitely to enhance quality of life. Are we there yet? I wouldn't say that, but we are emerging.

Is Dostarimab really a miracle drug that was the big brouhaha last year?

It's actually something that really puts a crown on the entire precision discussion. It was only given to 18 patients of colorectal cancer who were MSI-high—a genomic finding called Micro Satellite Instability. Only 5 percent of advanced colorectal and 20 percent of early colorectal patients are MSI-high. So only with those patients it works like magic.

As an oncologist, do you stress on the diet, lifestyle and other aspects of a patient’s life—the patient’s “terrain” as it’s called in new wellness language.

It has to be both, because I see people who are optimistic, proactive, they are able to find or at least look for better solutions, they get treated longer, they are able to seek better care.

Cancer is an evolving disease. Surviving it is like a marathon. Patients who can stay balanced and calm, who have good family support, who get internal counselling, they are definitely more likely to do better. I would ask all cancer patients to avoid red meat, alcohol and tobacco. If they avoid sugar and dairy, it’s an extra, although there’s no evidence yet of a link between sugar and dairy with cancer. But keeping weight in check definitely makes a difference.